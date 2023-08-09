Teen drowns in southwestern Ont. conservation area

Stratford police say a 15-year-old girl drowned at Wildwood Conservation Area over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to Wildwood Conservation Area in the Township of Perth South on Aug. 6, due to a possible drowning.

Bystanders, police, fire, park staff and paramedics performed CPR on the individual who was rushed to St. Marys hospital, where all life-saving measures were taken by medical staff, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has been affected by this tragedy is encouraged to contact victim services at 1-866-376-9852 for support and resources.

The Stratford Police Service said it offers its condolences to the family.