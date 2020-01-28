KITCHENER -- A disturbing case of teenage prostitution, torture and rape came to light at the Kitchener courthouse on Tuesday.

Lindsay Rye, 20, pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault and making child pornography.

The charges stem from an incident in the summer of 2017.

Rye had just turned 18. Court heard that she was an escort, working alongside three other teenage girls including one who was 15.

According to the agreed statement of facts, that teen became a sex slave under Rye for allegedly stealing $5,000 from Rye's friend.

The statement of facts says that Rye kidnapped the girl and, with the help of two men and another teenage escort, brought her to the friend's house.

That's where the 15-year-old girl was tortured and allegedly raped.

Court heard that Rye came up with the way to get the money back.

"She has admitted in court that she transported, posted, advertised the young girl. The money would go to the people that the money was owed to," her lawyer, Hal Mattison, says.

Court heard that Rye made a trip to London, where the teen was told it was her last appointment to pay off the debt.

The teen got ahold of a cell phone, called her mother and escaped. Eventually, she went to the police.

Court heard that Rye took nude photos of herself along with the fellow teen escorts, which constitutes making child pornography.

"I don't think most people are aware of, really, what child pornography is," Mattison explains.

"You just have to be under, I believe, the age of 16 and if there's any body part that is of sexual nature that is shown, that is distributing or making child porn."

One of the men accused in this case, Jose Turcios, had a lesser role and was sentenced to two years in jail earlier this week.

The defence wouldn't say how long of a sentence he is suggesting for Rye, only that it will most likely be a prison term of at least three years.

She's scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.