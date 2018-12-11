

CTV Kitchener





The twenty-fourth annual Kitchener Rangers teddy bear toss is happening tonight at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex.

The Rangers are playing the Oshawa Generals.

As always, fans are asked to bring a new or gently used plush toy to the game and throw it on the ice when the Rangers score their first goal.

The teddy bears will then be distributed to less fortunate children for Christmas.