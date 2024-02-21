Tanker truck spill closes section of Highway 6 north of Caledonia

A section of Highway 6 between Hamilton and Caledonia is closed as crews work to clean up a tanker truck spill.

“There is a slippery substance covering the roadway, so it’s making it impassable at the moment,” OPP Const. Patti Cote said in a video posted to social media at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Cote said the highway had been closed for a couple hours already and was expected to remain blocked off for several more.

There are barricades up at Unity Road and Greens Road, as well as Orkney Street and Argyle Street in the Town of Caledonia. McClung Road is closed at Haldimand Road 66 and traffic is also being rerouted at the bypass at Greens Road.

“Please don’t go around the barriers, you’re not going to get very far because you definitely don’t want to be coming to where this spill has happened,” Cote said.

Ministry of the Environment staff, firefighters and emergency services are on scene, Cote said.