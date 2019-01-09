Featured
Syrup allegedly poured into vehicle's gas tank
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:39PM EST
Some vehicular mischief in Simcoe has left a driver in a sticky situation.
The Norfolk County OPP was called to an address on Mackay Avenue on Jan. 8 for reports of mischief to a vehicle.
Police determined that syrup had been poured into the gas tank of a vehicle on the property.
It happened in the early hours of the morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Officials said in a press release that charges would be laid if the suspect is found.