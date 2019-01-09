

CTV Kitchener





Some vehicular mischief in Simcoe has left a driver in a sticky situation.

The Norfolk County OPP was called to an address on Mackay Avenue on Jan. 8 for reports of mischief to a vehicle.

Police determined that syrup had been poured into the gas tank of a vehicle on the property.

It happened in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Officials said in a press release that charges would be laid if the suspect is found.