Swans Otis and Ophelia return to Kitchener's Victoria Park

Two staples of Victoria Park have made their return to Kitchener.

The city tweeted an image of swans Otis and Ophelia back in the park on Friday.

The return of the two often coincides with the warming of temperatures in Waterloo Region.

In the past two years, Otis and Ophelia came back to Victoria Park on March 25 and March 31.

The two are kept in Stratford during the winter months.