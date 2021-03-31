KITCHENER -- Otis and Ophelia are back in Kitchener's Victoria Park.

The City of Kitchener tweeted about the love birds’ return on Wednesday afternoon.

The swans spent the colder months at their winter vacation home in Stratford. The pair met in Stratford back in 2017.

Typically, the remaining Stratford swans will parade from their winter quarters to Lake Victoria and the Avon River. However, the pandemic forced the city to cancel the parade for the second straight year.