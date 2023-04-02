Swans of Stratford make spring debut

Spring has officially sprung for the swans in Stratford.

Thousands gathered along Morenz Drive Sunday afternoon to watch 11 swans leave their winter quarters and march to the sound of the Stratford Police Pipes and Drums Band.

Prior to the pandemic, the event was organized as a parade, but organizers say this year was on a much smaller scale.

"It's considered a release at this point," said organizer MJ Thomson. "It's not a great big party, but we still need to celebrate the swans getting to the river."

The swans are released every year on the first Sunday of April before they return to their winter quarters in November.