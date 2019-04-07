

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds lined the streets of Stratford to watch the swans waddle from their winter quarters, reach the Avon River, and usher in spring.

However, another group of feathered friends stole the show on Sunday.

The Seven Sister Swans are seven sisters who decided to take in the event in full swan costumes.

Six of them came in from Hamilton while one flew in from Ireland.

Many others flocked to what used to be a two-day event. This year it was just kept to one.

“We were getting so many people that it was getting stressful for the birds and it was getting really hard for people to actually see them parading down the river,” said volunteer MJ Thomson.