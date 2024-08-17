Suspicious people reported in Laurelwood area of Waterloo

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two men after they were told a driver and a passenger approached children in the Laurelwood area of Waterloo.

    Police said the driver of an older model sedan and his passenger tried to talk to two children in the Aspenwood Place and Old Oak Drive area on Friday around 4 p.m.

    The two men left the area when the children’s mother confronted them.

    The men are described as South Asian, 35 to 45-years-old, with dark hair.

    They were driving an older model Toyota Corolla that was light grey or silver in colour.

    Anyone with more information is urged to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 6370.

