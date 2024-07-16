Suspicious man approaches youth at Waterloo store: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a person who allegedly approach a youth at a Waterloo store last month and asked them to get into his car.
On June 23, at 6 p.m., police received the report of a suspicious man at a store near Albert Street and Hazel Street.
“The unknown male approached the youth, asked them to be friends with him, and requested they accompany the male to his vehicle,” police said in a media release.
The youth declined the offer and, when they asked employees for help, the man left the store.
He is described as South Asian, between 30 and 40-years-old and 6’0 tall. He had an average build, short dark hair and a black beard. The man was also seen driving a four-door grey SUV.
On Tuesday, police shared photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to the incident.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
