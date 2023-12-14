'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
A fire at an abandoned Guelph home has been deemed suspicious by investigators.
Flames broke out at the house on Gordon Street Thursday morning.
Guelph police say several 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the building came in around 8:15 a.m.
Firefighters respond to an abandoned home in Guelph on Dec. 14, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived.
But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
“The house is abandoned. It’s slated for demolition actually for a larger construction project,” police spokesperson Scott Tracey said.
“There’s nobody living in the house, but as a result of some evidence that was found on scene, we have deemed it suspicious in nature.”
Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious at this time. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)
There’s no power running to the property currently, so officials say there’s not an obvious cause of the fire at this time.
As of noon, fire officials and the police forensic identification unit remain at the property documenting the scene and possible evidence.
They’ll also canvas the neighbourhood looking for video or witnesses who may have seen people going in and out of the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Police say the house was slated for demolition. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)
