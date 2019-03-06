

CTV Kitchener





Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood are on edge after what they’re calling a slew of break-in attempts.

One of the streets targeted was Seabrook Drive in Huron Park. There, a resident says that two people were captured on video surveillance approaching a home.

The woman who posted the video online says she believes they were trying to open garages and checking front and backdoors. She says they went in between the homes and into her neighbour’s backyard.

More residents have since spoken out saying their homes have also been targeted.

On nearby Tottenham Street, another resident says they had a similar situation happen to them.

In the early hours of the morning, their house alarm went off. They say the garage door had been tampered with.