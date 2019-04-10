Featured
Suspect wanted in Waterloo break-in
Police are looking to identify this man in connection to a break-in in Waterloo. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:00PM EDT
Regional police are looking for a suspect in connection to a Waterloo break-in.
It happened on March 25 at an address on Lester Street.
Police say the man entered a residence there and took several personal items while the resident was away.
Investigators are hoping to identify the man in the above photo in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.