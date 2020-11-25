KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford are searching for a man they say stole an unknown amount of cash from a pair of pharmacies on Wednesday afternoon.

The first robbery happened on West Street near Morton Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Police say the man went into the store, told staff he was armed and demanded cash. He fled the scene on foot.

Prince Charles Elementary school was placed into a temporary hold-and-secure while police searched the area.

About half an hour later, there was a report of a second robbery at a pharmacy on Colborne Street East between Queen Street and Charlotte Street.

The suspect again stole case and fled the scene.

No one was injured in either incident.

The man is described as around 6' tall. He was wearing black jogging pants, a black jacket, white hoodie and black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.