The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to weigh in today on whether it will hear an appeal from a former member of a Second World War Nazi death squad trying to keep his Canadian citizenship.

Courts have repeatedly agreed that Helmut Oberlander's citizenship should be revoked on the grounds that he lied about his participation in a Nazi squad responsible for the deaths of nearly 100,000 people, most of them Jewish.

But Oberlander, who currently lives in the Waterloo area, has said he was conscripted into the role and did not take part in any atrocities.

The Supreme Court's decision is expected Thursday morning. (The Canadian Press)