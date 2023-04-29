Sudanese community in Waterloo region worries for family, friends back in war-torn country

The Sudanese community in Waterloo region is calling on the federal government to do more to help civilians trapped in Sudan following the outbreak of a civil war in the African nation.

The local community aims to push Ottawa to take more action to help those trapped in Sudan by the ongoing fight between two faction of the Sudanese army.

“We call Canadians and call all nationalities to stand behind Sudan,” said demonstrator Alia Gadalla.

Waterloo region’s Sudanese community feels helpless with fighting raging on in Sudan as they try to stay in touch with loved ones trapped in the country.

"Our people, all of them are there, all of them suffering, and now people [are] moving from capital of Sudan Khartoum to the small cities to different cities seeking for safety and security," said Gadalla.

Saturday’s rally and call outside Kitchener City Hall comes after Canada’s completion of two rescue missions in the country.

"I think it's very important for me to be here,” said demonstrator Reela Eltahir. “My second home is being destroyed right now so this is the least we can do."

The Sudanese community is calling on the government to do more.

"I’m really hoping they start to evacuate all of our people from that country, from Sudan and to help even our people who maybe aren't Canadian citizens get help because you know, they don't have food, they don't have water, they're being killed on their own streets on their homes they're being killed in their homes,” said demonstrator Amna Mudawi. “I just really expect a lot more help."

Kitchener city councillor Ayo Owodunni, who attended the rally in the mayor’s absence, says he plans to continue to connect with local African leaders on how they city can support the Sudanese community.

"It is always painful when something like this happens,” Owodunni said. “I'm also from Africa, I'm from Nigeria. I only came six years ago so when an incident like this takes pace, it hits close to home. We have those types of conversations and we're looking to put things in place to ensure that they get the support that they need."

This is a feeling echoed by many who attended the rally who have family and friends back in Sudan.

Eltahir hopes their peaceful demonstration will highlight the needs of those who are stuck in the country.

"We just want peace, we want to live, we want basic human rights. I don't think that's a lot to ask for, I don't think that that's too much," she said.

The Sudanese Canadian Association of Waterloo Region and Wellington County encourages the community to donate to the Sudan Students Union. All proceeds will go towards medical supplies and to assist medical professionals in Sudan.