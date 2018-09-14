Featured
Student found dead on Wilfrid Laurier campus
A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 2:05PM EDT
Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed a student was found dead on campus early Friday morning.
The first-year student was outside a residence at 260 Regina Street.
The school says they’re in the process of contacting the student’s family.
A name has not been released.
The school says the building is leased by the university and operates as a Laurier residence.
They're offering counselling and support services to students, faculty and staff.