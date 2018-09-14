

CTV Kitchener





Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed a student was found dead on campus early Friday morning.

The first-year student was outside a residence at 260 Regina Street.

The school says they’re in the process of contacting the student’s family.

A name has not been released.

The school says the building is leased by the university and operates as a Laurier residence.

They're offering counselling and support services to students, faculty and staff.