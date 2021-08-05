KITCHENER -- Student athletes playing interuniversity sports at Wilfrid Laurier University will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Athletes and student trainers will be required to be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada-approved vaccine for a full 14 days before they're allowed to participate in any competition. If they aren't vaccinated, they can train and perform with their teams but won't be able to travel and compete until they are vaccinated.

WLU said students should get a first dose before Aug. 16 and be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Officials are encouraging students to get vaccinated before arriving for training camps on Sept. 2.

“The university is implementing extensive precautionary measures to offer a safe learning and interuniversity sport environment,” Ivan Joseph, vice president of student affairs, said in an update on WLU's website. “By following the vaccine recommendations of the OUA, we will allow our student-athletes to fully participate in their sports and engage in this key component of their university experience.”

Vaccines are also mandatory for anyone living in WLU residence buildings.

Earlier this week, the University of Guelph announced varsity athletes are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.