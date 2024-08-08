Stratford Perth Museum shows off its replacement golf cart
The Stratford Perth Museum has a new set of wheels after their previous one was stolen back in May.
“Someone came and broke into the shed and stole the museum’s beloved golf cart, which was a shock and really, really disappointing,” said Kelly McIntosh, the museum’s general manager.
Despite a public appeal, the original vehicle was never returned or located by Stratford Police.
“The community really responded when we let folks know the golf cart was gone and it blew up on social media,” said McIntosh. “The next thing we knew is that people were suggesting we start a donation campaign.”
The museum was overwhelmed by the community’s generous response.
“As a non-for-profit there was no way the museum could afford to replace the items,” McIntosh said.
Residents and businesses pitched in thousands of dollars, allowing the museum to get a much needed replacement.
The new cart will be used for a variety of tasks including helping visitors with mobility issues.
“We didn’t take it lightly because we are actually able to use the golf cart to help get people to the many events that we have on the seven-acre historic campus,” McIntosh said.
She’s thankful for the community’s support.
“It’s one of those situations where something really sour happens that turns into something sweet.”
