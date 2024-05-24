Stratford Perth Museum pleads for return of 'beloved' golf cart

The Stratford Perth Museum is searching for an important part of their programming.

According to a social media post, the museum’s EZ-Go 10 golf cart was stolen on Tuesday.

"We strongly suspect it was taken on the museum back trails into the surrounding corn field, then driven on Highway 8 possibly heading west," the post reads.

The golf cart has the number 64 on the front.

The museum said suspects also took two other trailer-style carts, but those items were found in the field the next day.

"The cart is an essential asset for the museum, and our tenants Here For Now Theatre. It assists our friends with mobility issues, and helps us in a million other ways. As a non-for-profit we will not be able to afford to replace it," the museum said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the museum’s general manager Kelly McIntosh.