Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to the arrest of 35-year-old man in February.

Const. Cody Millian is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.

Few details have been released about the incident the charges stem from.

The SIU said on the night of Feb. 1, Stratford police officers responded to the Cooper Transit Terminal for a man causing a disturbance.

Officers arrested the man. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of an unspecified serious injury, the SIU said.

Millian is due to appear in court in Stratford on Sept. 11.