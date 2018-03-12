

CTV Kitchener





Stratford police have laid further charges against a 22-year-old resident of the city.

Police say Josh Alexander is currently facing a number of criminal offences including extortion and distribution of intimate images resulting from a 2017 investigation.

On March 8, police say Alexander was arrested and charged with six additional counts of sexual assault in relation to victims who were identified in the original investigation.

Alexander is also charged with an additional count of extortion and possession of child pornography in relation to a victim who came forward as a result of a police media release in December 2017.

According to police, Alexander was held in custody for a bail hearing on March 9.

Police say no further information will be released due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.