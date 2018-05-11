

CTV Kitchener





Stratford Central Secondary School is getting a renovation – and that means it will have to close its doors for a full school year.

The Avon Maitland District School Board says the school will not be open during the 2019-20 school year. Students will instead be sent to Stratford Northwestern Secondary School, and possibly other schools as well.

According to the school board, the province has agreed to fund the $5.1-million renovation.

Construction work is expected to begin in the summer of 2019.