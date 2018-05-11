Featured
Stratford high school to close for 1 year for reno
The office of the Avon Maitland District School Board in Seaforth is pictured on Monday, April 27, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 3:50PM EDT
Stratford Central Secondary School is getting a renovation – and that means it will have to close its doors for a full school year.
The Avon Maitland District School Board says the school will not be open during the 2019-20 school year. Students will instead be sent to Stratford Northwestern Secondary School, and possibly other schools as well.
According to the school board, the province has agreed to fund the $5.1-million renovation.
Construction work is expected to begin in the summer of 2019.