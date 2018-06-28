

CTV Kitchener





The Stratford Festival celebrated an impressive milestone on June 27.

Since its first production in 1953, 28 million patrons have attended its productions.

The 28 millionth was celebrated with a lifetime pass.

Ann Jeffrey, of Brampton, and her husband attend the festival two or three times a year.

This was their first trip of 2018, and they made it count.

She will be able to attend all future productions free of charge as a thank you for supporting the arts.