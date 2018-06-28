The Stratford Festival celebrated an impressive milestone on June 27.

Since its first production in 1953, 28 million patrons have attended its productions.

The 28 millionth was celebrated with a lifetime pass.

Ann Jeffrey, of Brampton, and her husband attend the festival two or three times a year.

This was their first trip of 2018, and they made it count.

She will be able to attend all future productions free of charge as a thank you for supporting the arts.