Storytelling contest raising money for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region

What does home mean to you?

That's the question local students were asked to ponder as part of the Meaning of Home contest to benefit Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region.

Answers came in the form of a story or poem. The nationwide contest closed in February.

“Home is to me somewhere I can feel safe and I can trust people around me,” said Kody Harding, a grade 6 student at Sheppard Public School in Kitchener.

Harding and his classmates were among more than 650 entries from the region.

Each entry results in a $10 donation, with the winners receiving big grants for their local Habitat for Humanity.

A sign marks a Habitat for Humanity build site in Waterloo Region. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

“We’ve helped over 140 families locally since our inception," said Philip Mills CEO, Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region. "Eighty of them we continue to support this day."

Mills said money raised will go towards finishing their build in Kitchener on Kehl Street, a 45 unit townhome started in 2013. Habitat for Humanity is also are still working on another build in Cambridge.

“There’s a really nice time in between asking young folks what does home mean to you and when we ask that question they get to support someone else to have a home. I think it’s a really great mix of opportunities,” said Mills.

Local students said they learned a lot by sharing their stories and hope they can in turn help others who need a safe, affordable place to call home.

“Home to me basically doesn’t mean a house it means somewhere where you can be happy,” said grade 6 student Emily Paulin.

“Some people don’t have homes and I feel like this contest is amazing that we can actually give people homes where they can feel happy and safe,” Paulin explained.