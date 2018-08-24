

CTV Kitchener





Stratford Police are warning residents to be wary of scams after a local resident tried to purchase $5,000 worth of gift cards from a Canadian Tire.

Police say they were called to the Stratford Canadian Tire Store on Thursday after employees prevented a Stratford resident from losing $5,000 from her bank account.

They say the customer was attempting to purchase $5,000 worth of gift cards before an employee of the store contacted police.

The resident had been directed via telephone to go to the Canadian Tire and purchase gifts cards, or she would be arrested.

Officers are reminding residents that there is no police service or government agency in Canada that will request you to purchase gift cards in consideration for being arrested. Anyone who receives a threat like this is being asked to contact police immediately.

Officers are also reminding business owners to advise their employees that anyone purchasing over $100 in gift cards should be questioned regarding their purchase.