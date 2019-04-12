

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing a slew of charges after allegedly slamming into two police cruisers in a stolen vehicle.

Guelph police were trying to stop the vehicle on Thursday morning in the area of Whitelaw Road and Fife Road.

The vehicle failed to stop, striking two cruisers before taking off. The vehicle, stolen out of Hamilton, sustained significant damage. One police cruiser sustained about $4,000 in damage, while the other had minor damage.

While investigating, police say they discovered that the two men had stolen a laptop and a TV from a home on Cassino Avenue.

Later, police were able to track the vehicle to Cambridge. Working with Waterloo regional police, Guelph police arrested two men.

The men, 24 and 26, both from Guelph, are facing a number of charges.

The first was charged with dangerous operation, flight from police, fail to remain, three counts of possessing stolen property, driving while prohibited, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

The other man was charged with two counts of possessing stolen property, breach of probation, being in a stolen vehicle and break and enter.

He was also wanted on a fail to appear warrant.

No injuries were reported in the incident.