KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've arrested a man after a vehicle reported stolen from a car dealership was found in the Grand River.

Officers received a report of a suspect using a false ID to test drive a vehicle on Saturday. The man didn't return the vehicle and it was reported as stolen.

Police say on Sunday, the vehicle was involved in two police pursuits, one involving Guelph police and one involving the OPP.

In both instances, the driver fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle was tracked to the area of King Street East and Stonegate Drive in Kitchener, where it was found abandoned nearby in the Grand River.

A 22-year-old male was arrested and charged with theft, possession of stolen property and impersonation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.