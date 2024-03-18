KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stabbing reported in downtown Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police at scene of a reported stabbing at Water Street North and Duke Street West in Kitchener on March 18, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at scene of a reported stabbing at Water Street North and Duke Street West in Kitchener on March 18, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have been called to a reported stabbing in downtown Kitchener.

    In a message, posted to the social media platform X around 2 p.m., they said there would be an increased police presence in the area of Water Street North and Duke Street West.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News