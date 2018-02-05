

CTV Kitchener





Two people were seriously hurt Sunday when they were stabbed at a Kitchener townhouse complex.

Emergency crews were called to Paulander Driver around 1 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Waterloo Regional Police say two people found at the scene were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

El Mekki Tiya, 57, was placed under arrest. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as assault with a weapon and mischief.

He made a brief court appearance Monday and was remanded back into custody. He returns to court Thursday via a video link.

Police officers went door-to-door on Paulander on Monday, asking people if they knew anything about what had happened.

According to police, all people involved in the stabbing knew each other prior to Sunday.

“At this point, we believe … there’s no concern for public safety,” said Insp. Mike Haffner.