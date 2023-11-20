KITCHENER
    • St. Jacobs lights up with sparkles for holiday event

    The holiday spirit was on full display in the St. Jacobs this weekend.

    "Sparkles" transforms the village with thousands of twinkling lights and decorations.

    Shops are open late, eateries are open for food and drinks, and live entertainment plays throughout the day.

    "Every year we team up with the lovely folks in the St. Jacobs BIA to put together our hot chocolate stand," said Melissa Fishman of the Lions Club. "We raise money to provide 3,000 stockings to people in need throughout KW."

    The event lasted from Thursday to Sunday and will return this upcoming weekend.

