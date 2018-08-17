

CTV Kitchener





A waterloo based organization is opening a facility called Frontline Forward to offer specialized treatment to first responders.

Many first responders develop post-traumatic stress disorder throughout their career that can lead to suicide.

According to Bryan Stevens, the president and founder of the facility, this will be the first of its kind in North America.

“We create a home and a safe place for first responders and their families,” he says.

The facility is 8200 sq. ft. and will offer a gym, yoga, professional counselling, psychotherapy, physiotherapy, and massage.

Steve Reinhardt was a paramedic for 34 years and is battling PTSD.

He says he is more fortunate than others and more needs to be done to prevent suicides.

“We need to talk about it and get it out and this is what this facility is starting to do,” he says.

Frontline Forward hopes to open in the fall.