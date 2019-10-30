

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with potentially significant rainfall expected in the Waterloo-Wellington area.

Around 30 mm to 50 mm of rain is possible for Wednesday morning until the end of Friday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated for Thursday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts of 70 km/h are also possible Thursday night to Friday morning.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will approach Southern Ontario from the southwest.

They advise to turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance while driving in heavy rainfall.