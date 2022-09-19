Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatus

Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service on Sept. 19. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service on Sept. 19. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver