Southwestern Ontario expected to get ‘significant’ rainfall

Get out your umbrellas!

Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could see “significant” rainfall starting on Friday.

The agency is predicting 20 to 40 mm of precipitation, though they say higher amounts are possible.

A low pressure system moves into the province late Friday afternoon and will continue eastward during the overnight hours.

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings may be issued closer to their arrival, but right now only a special weather statement is in effect for southwestern Ontario. Further north, rainfall warnings have already been issued.

The forecast shows rain tapering off into flurries by Saturday night as the air cools in the region.

The Grand River Conservation Authority, meanwhile, isn’t expecting significant flooding. They say the snowpack across the watershed has melted and while local waterways are slightly elevated, they don’t expect the additional rainfall to worsen the situation. There is an increased safety risk around local rivers and streams during this time of year, so residents are advised to stay away from slippery banks and to keep a close eye on children and pets.