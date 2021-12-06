Southridge Public School to close due to 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases

Southridge Public School in Kitchener will be closed until January due to a "sharp increase" in COVID-19 cases at the school.

A notice sent to parents on Monday, which was obtained by CTV Kitchener, said the school will close as of Tuesday, Dec. 7. The school will stay closed until January 2022.

According to the notice, the school is working closely with public health to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Families can pick up COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for the winter break on Dec. 16, an update on the school's website said.

Learning will continue online.

Students and staff members identified as high-risk contacts should seek COVID-19 testing immediately.