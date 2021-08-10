Advertisement
Southern Ontario athletes competing at Paralympic Games
A swimming pool is shown in this stock image. (AndjeiV/Shutterstock.com)
KITCHENER -- The Paralympic Games start on Aug. 24 in Tokyo.
Here's a look at local southern Ontario athletes who are competing this year.
WATERLOO REGION
Para swimming
Hometown: Kitchener, ON
Residence: Quebec City, QC
Para swimming
Hometown: Cambridge, ON
Residence: Cambridge, ON
Wheelchair basketball
Hometown: Kitchener, ON
Residence: Kitchener, ON
NORFOLK COUNTY
Para swimming
Hometown: Waterford, ON
Residence: Montreal, QC
OXFORD COUNTY
Para athletics
Hometown: Tillsonburg, ON
Residence: Tilllsonburg, ON
CENTRE WELLINGTON
Wheelchair basketball
Hometown: Fergus, ON
Residence: Brooklyn, NY
HAMILTON
Wheelchair basketball
Hometown: Hamilton, ON
Residence: Oakville, ON
ELGIN COUNTY
Goalball
Hometown: St. Thomas, ON
Residence: Ottawa, ON
GREY COUNTY
Para Rowing
Hometown: Chatsworth, ON
Residence: Chatsworth, ON
CHATHAM-KENT
Para cycling
Hometown: Blenheim, ON
Residence: Morpeth, ON