KITCHENER -- The Paralympic Games start on Aug. 24 in Tokyo.

Here's a look at local southern Ontario athletes who are competing this year.

WATERLOO REGION

Alec Elliot

Para swimming

Hometown: Kitchener, ON

Residence: Quebec City, QC

Angela Marina

Para swimming

Hometown: Cambridge, ON

Residence: Cambridge, ON

Tyler Miller

Wheelchair basketball

Hometown: Kitchener, ON

Residence: Kitchener, ON

NORFOLK COUNTY

Zach Zona

Para swimming

Hometown: Waterford, ON

Residence: Montreal, QC

OXFORD COUNTY

Charlotte Bolton

Para athletics

Hometown: Tillsonburg, ON

Residence: Tilllsonburg, ON

CENTRE WELLINGTON

Patrick Anderson

Wheelchair basketball

Hometown: Fergus, ON

Residence: Brooklyn, NY

HAMILTON

Melanie Hawtin

Wheelchair basketball

Hometown: Hamilton, ON

Residence: Oakville, ON

ELGIN COUNTY

Emma Reinke

Goalball

Hometown: St. Thomas, ON

Residence: Ottawa, ON

GREY COUNTY

Bayleigh Hooper

Para Rowing

Hometown: Chatsworth, ON

Residence: Chatsworth, ON

CHATHAM-KENT

Alex Hyndman

Para cycling

Hometown: Blenheim, ON

Residence: Morpeth, ON