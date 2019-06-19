

CTV Kitchener





A south Kitchener neighbourhood is finally getting a resolution to a long standing problem.

The City of Kitchener says it approved a motion to buy land for an LRT crossing in the Vanier-Traynor area of Kitchener.

The neighborhood, which borders the final LRT stop at Fairview Park Mall, has been cut off by the LRT tracks.

For several years residents in the area have been petitioning for a controlled crossing.

The Region says the design is done, the equipment has been purchased and a company contract has been secured.

The crossing is expected to be built sometime this year.

No word on an exact cost has been released.