South-end business broken into, cash stolen: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after a business was broken into late Monday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., police were called to an audible alarm at a business near Gordon Street and Maltby Road.

When officers arrived, they found a window that was pushed inward. According to police, an unknown quantity of cash was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7587, email mdoehn@guelphpolice.ca or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).