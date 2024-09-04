South-end business broken into, cash stolen: Guelph police

KITCHENER
    Guelph police are investigating after a business was broken into late Monday night.

    At around 11:15 p.m., police were called to an audible alarm at a business near Gordon Street and Maltby Road.

    When officers arrived, they found a window that was pushed inward. According to police, an unknown quantity of cash was stolen.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7587, email mdoehn@guelphpolice.ca or leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

