KITCHENER -- A few hundred employees are being asked to return to work at Toyota, in spite of production being shut down until May.

The company says team leaders and maintenance staff have been asked to come back to ensure the facilities are functional and safe when production resumes.

The workers will also be creating new sanitary and safety protocols.

Toyota says this includes workers at the Cambridge and Woodstock facilities.

A team leader at Toyota reached out to CTV News saying he's concerned about being called back into work to learn and not build and is worried about worker safety.