Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment

Conestoga College is set to see a significant drop in international student enrollment.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government laid out its plan for how international student study permits will be allocated over the next two years.

It comes after the federal government announced earlier this year it would slash the international student permits it would hand out, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half.

According to a media release from the provincial government, Ontario will be allocating 96 per cent of permit applications to publically assisted colleges and universities, with the remaining four per cent allocated to language schools, private universities and other institutions.

Applications can’t exceeds the institution’s 2023 permit levels and international permits cannot exceed 55 per cent of the institution’s 2023 first-year domestic enrolment.

There will be some exceptions for students in skilled trades, health human resources, STEM, hospitality, and child-care as the government has identified those areas as “high-demand.”

The provincial release specifically mentions Conestoga College by name, stating, “11 of 24 colleges will keep applications at the 2023 level. Colleges with public-private college partnerships and Conestoga College will see the largest decline.”

CTV News reached out to Conestoga College for comment, but was told no one was available for an interview on Thursday.

However, the college issued a statement online earlier in the day, stating, in part: “Our allocation was set at less than 50 per cent of our current international enrolment. With this news, we will assess the enrolment and operational impacts and communicate more as details become available.”

The new rules will not impact current study permit holders and study permit renewals.

In the most recent annual report, Conestoga College said it had almost 42,000 full-time students in 2022-2023.

The growth of international enrolment at Conestoga College

International student enrolment has been on the rise at the college for several years.

According to provincial data, Conestoga College reported 785 students were studying via a student permit or student visa during the 2012/2013 academic year.

That number jumped to 12,748 during the 2021/2022 school year.

The school has been facing increased criticism in recent years as some international students say they can’t find suitable places to live or work while studying.

Universities also prepare for change

Ontario universities will also be subject to allocation restrictions, although the provincial government said all but Algoma University will keep applications at the 2023 level.

In an email to CTV News, University of Waterloo spokesperson Rebecca Elming said: “We have been responsible supporters of international students with broad wraparound supports including a first-year housing guarantee and we appreciate that the provincial government recognized this with their allocation of permits.”

Elming said the university remains concerned that the visa cap combined with forces like geopolitical tensions have had a detrimental effect on the university’s ability to attract future students.

Wilfrid Laurier also emailed a statement to CTV News saying it is “working diligently to ensure [its] international undergraduate applicants are informed of the process.”

“Laurier’s goal is to grow the number of international students while ensuring international student growth is sustainable, ethical, and aligned with the student experience the university is known for. We provide many supports for international students, including a guaranteed place in Laurier’s residences for first-year undergraduate international students,” it continued, in part.