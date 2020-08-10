KITCHENER -- Kitchener courts are starting a pilot project this week, using video conferencing for virtual criminal case management.

Starting Monday, counsel and those accused who aren't in custody can appear in Kitchener court through video or audio conference via Zoom. Courts in Ottawa are also piloting the virtual appearances.

Case management includes a first appearance or matters scheduled "to be spoken to" or to "set a date," according to the courts. Zoom won't be used for trials, preliminary hearings, guilty pleas or sentencing.

Here's when the videoconferencing cases can be scheduled in Kitchener:

Adult criminal case management court (Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m., Courtroom 106)

Youth court (Friday, 9 a.m., Courtroom 106)

Intimate partner violence offences case management court (Thursday, 9 a.m., Courtroom 101)

Federal matters and impaired driving offences case management court (Friday, 9 a.m., Courtroom 101)

The courts said counsel and accused persons are encouraged to attend the virtual appearances by video. However, if video isn't an option, they can also attend through audioconference.

Information on links, numbers and passcodes for Kitchener virtual case management court can be found here.