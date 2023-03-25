Sold-out crowd celebrates all things pickle in Kitchener
A 'dill-icious' event took over THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener Friday night as Picklefest made its return.
All kinds of pickle-themed drinks and snacks were available to try with local vendors serving up pickle-inspired samples.
"Our food vendors get really creative," explained Rachael Kuntz, THEMUSEUM adult programming manager.
"We have pickle-inspired ice cream, I think there's a cupcake. Participants get to vote for their favourite pickle-inspired dish and their favourite beverage."
The winner takes home one of Picklefest's coveted "pickle awards," Kuntz said.
The sold-out event, which is a fundraiser for THEMUSEUM, welcomed 500 guests for its sixth edition.
It's part of the Bites series put on at THEMUSEUM. The next food-based event will be Brunch and Brews on April 23.
