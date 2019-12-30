KITCHENER -- The so-called sober curious movement is gaining popularity on social media.

The movement consists of people who post photos and messages about taking a break from booze.

At Proof Kitchen and Lounge in Waterloo, they say alcoholic drinks are still best sellers, but they are seeing a growing interest in creative drinks without alcohol.

General manager Laura Umbrio says in any given group, roughly a quarter of those people don’t drink alcohol. But those who order non-alcohol cocktails still want the experience of drinking and socializing.

"For me the amazing thing is to see the how many people from different walks of life and different age groups are being sober curious so it's pretty cool," says Umbrio.

The movement focuses on choosing not to drink for reasons other than addiction or dependence.

On Instagram, people have shared over a million posts using #soberlife.

Sarah Wilson is a bartender at Proof Kitchener and Lounge and she says she makes far more mocktails during the day.

"I figure work and driving comes into effect with those decisions," she says.

But Wilson says the best thing about these drinks is that if someone just doesn't feel like drinking, they can still fit in without people at the table really even knowing the drink is non-alcoholic.