Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.

The national weather agency issued a special air quality statement for Waterloo region just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

An air quality statement was previously issued for parts of southwestern Ontario earlier in the day, but Waterloo region was not initially included.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area this afternoon or tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday night,” the statement reads.

At the time of the statement, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Kitchener was level 2, which is low risk. However, Environment Canada’s forecast shows it could jump to level 6, which is considered a moderate risk.

The AQHI shows as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday that the risk level will steadily climb, and could remain at level 6 for all of Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada said in the alert.

Earlier this month, large parts of Ontario, including Waterloo region, were included in a multi-day air quality statement as smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec lingered over the province.

The air quality statement lasted for about a week, with Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder telling CTV News at the time that it is a very rare occurrence to have such a high level of contaminants reach southern Ontario due to wildfires.