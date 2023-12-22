KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.

    The plane that made an emergency landing near Brantford, Ont. on Dec. 22, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The plane that made an emergency landing near Brantford, Ont. on Dec. 22, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.

    First responders were called to Governors Road, west of King George Road, around 5:50 p.m.

    Brantford police said no injuries have been reported and the plane was undamaged.

    Ontario Provincial Police added that the aircraft experienced “mechanical failure.”

    The road is expected to remain closed for some time as the plane clipped a power line.

    GrandBridge Energy said HydroOne crews will be making repairs.

    At 7 p.m., they showed more than 1,200 customers were without power. By 8 p.m. GrandBridge Energy said service had been restored.

    Police have been in touch with nearby airports and they will be notifying Transport Canada.

