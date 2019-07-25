Featured
Small plane crashes into farmer’s field
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:43AM EDT
A small plane crashed at a farm west of Tillsonburg on Wednesday night.
It landed upside down in a corn field.
The crash happened south of Brownsville Road.
Neighbours say the home-built float plane took off from a field on the northern edge of the Village of Delmer around 4:30 p.m.
The 65-year-old pilot says the plane was about three metres off the ground and suddenly lost lift.
A 63-year-old passenger was also inside the plane when it crashed.
Both men only suffered a few scratches.
The Transport Safety Board of Canada and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre have taken over the investigation into the cause of the crash.