A small plane crashed at a farm west of Tillsonburg on Wednesday night.

It landed upside down in a corn field.

The crash happened south of Brownsville Road.

Neighbours say the home-built float plane took off from a field on the northern edge of the Village of Delmer around 4:30 p.m.

The 65-year-old pilot says the plane was about three metres off the ground and suddenly lost lift.

A 63-year-old passenger was also inside the plane when it crashed.

Both men only suffered a few scratches.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre have taken over the investigation into the cause of the crash.