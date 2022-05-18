Slingshot and suspected meth among items recovered from stolen U-Haul in Kitchener: WRPS

Suspected meth, a slingshot, and a Costco card were among the items reportedly recovered by police after they found a stolen U-Haul truck in Kitchener.

Officials say they found the vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Highland and Fischer-Hallman Roads.

A man and woman were reportedly seen getting into the vehicle and were arrested.

An air soft gun with pellets, a slingshot, pepper spray, suspected meth, and an executive member Costco card were recovered from the truck, according to police.

A 25-year-old Cambridge woman and 33-year-old Waterloo man were jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The man was also charged with another count of possession of stolen property under $5,000 as well as failing to comply with probation, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.