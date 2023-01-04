Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot on Dec. 27 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville. Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

On Wednesday, a sea of fellow officers, including representatives from Waterloo region, Guelph and Brantford police, along with first responders paid tribute before he is laid to rest.

“Thousands of people across this country have chosen to be here today, thousands who did not know him but who never the less grieve, they grieve deeply, thousands who stand here today because they love what Greg stood for, upheld and ultimately died to protect,” Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell said at the service held inside the Sadlon Arena.

Peirzchala dreamed of becoming a police officer as a child. He was also an athlete, a special constable at Queen’s Park and a member of the Canadian Armed Force who had just learned he’s passed probation with Haldimand County OPP the morning before he died.

“I have heard many inspiring stories on how Greg was highly respected as a police officer, an accomplished athlete and simply an extraordinary individual, who by his actions inspired others to do and be better,” OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

HONOURED IN HALDIMAND COUNTY

In Haldimand County, a live stream of the funeral procession was shown at the Caledonia Lions Club.

Dozen of community members, first responders and county staff attended to pay their respects.

“It’s a small detachment… it’s a tightly knit community, so we see these officers out at community events,” Haldimand County Deputy Mayor John Metcalfe told CTV News. “So we may have not have known him personally, but we have seen officer Greg at many community events, so it does hit hard, it’s hitting very hard.”

Retired Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers was also in attendance.

“What happened here was horrendous, terrible. It’s tragic,” he said.

Lickers said attending a funeral for a fellow officer is heartbreaking, but having the community come together to honour Piezchala helps with the grieving process.

“As a police officer, it makes you think about the job that you’re doing and how you do it,” he said.

A book of condolences is also available for people to sign. Starting Thursday, the book will be at available at the Haldimand County administration building in Cayuga until Friday. It will then be passed to OPP to share with the Peirzchala family.